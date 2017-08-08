Starbucks debuts 'Horchata Frappuccino' made with almond milk

Starbucks released a new drink called the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino. (PHOTO: Courtesy of Starbucks) (Photo: Starbucks, Custom)

There's a new summer drink available at Starbucks: The Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino.

It is the first frappuccino recipe the coffee chain has released that is made with almond milk as the original milk ingredient.

"Our take on horchata is a creamy, cool, cinnamon-sweet frappuccino drink blended to perfection," Starbucks said.

The new drink, however, was reportedly not unveiled with as much hype as Starbucks' other recent beverages, like the wildly popular Unicorn Frappuccino and Midnight Mocha Frappuccino.

It is currently available, but it's not clear for how long.

On its website, Starbucks describes the drink as "delightful during the warmer months, and like summer, not here for long."

© 2017 KENS-TV