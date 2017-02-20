Tropical cocktails (Photo: Creatas Images)

Tropical mocktails are not only super tasty but they're healthy too! This recipe includes passion fruit juice, lemon juice blood oranges and more! A big thank you to Mixtress, Gina Chersevani, for this tasty tropical recipe!

Tropical Storm Mocktail

Ingredients:

3 ounces Passion-fruit juice

1 ounce Lemon juice

3 ounces Pomegranate juice

1 ounce Lime juice

1 splash Soda water

To Garnish Blood Orange, wedge

To Garnish Cherry

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a 12-ounce glass. Garnish with an orange wedge and cherry.

