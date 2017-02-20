Tropical mocktails are not only super tasty but they're healthy too! This recipe includes passion fruit juice, lemon juice blood oranges and more! A big thank you to Mixtress, Gina Chersevani, for this tasty tropical recipe!
Tropical Storm Mocktail
Ingredients:
3 ounces Passion-fruit juice
1 ounce Lemon juice
3 ounces Pomegranate juice
1 ounce Lime juice
1 splash Soda water
To Garnish Blood Orange, wedge
To Garnish Cherry
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together in a 12-ounce glass. Garnish with an orange wedge and cherry.
