Tropical Storm Mocktail

Alexis Battle, WUSA 3:03 PM. EST February 20, 2017

Tropical mocktails are not only super tasty but they're healthy too! This recipe includes passion fruit juice, lemon juice blood oranges and more! A big thank you to Mixtress, Gina Chersevani, for this tasty tropical recipe!

 

Tropical Storm Mocktail

Ingredients:

3 ounces                                  Passion-fruit juice

1 ounce                                    Lemon juice

3 ounces                                  Pomegranate juice

1 ounce                                    Lime juice

1 splash                                   Soda water

To Garnish                              Blood Orange, wedge

To Garnish                              Cherry

 Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a 12-ounce glass. Garnish with an orange wedge and cherry.  

(© 2017 WUSA)


