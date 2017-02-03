The Best Super Bowl Party Guide

Football party (Photo: arinahabich, Copyright 2016 Arina Photography)

Super bowl weekend is finally here. This unofficial holiday gets everyone's emotions are at an all-time high while they gather around a flat screen to see who will become the new champion. Other than the game itself, everyone also looks forward to what they're eating while watching the big game. So without further adieu, this Super Bowl menu guide will help you to create a great spread at your super bowl shindig. The menu items include everything from bite-size appetizers to your main course.

1: Honey-Sriracha Wings: This will work for my super busy folks who just need to whip up something quick. Turn those regular wings by adding a Honey-Sriracha sauce to give them the right amount of sweet and spicy.

2: Simple "Super Nachos": Nachos are always a favorite and are great for events especially tailgating.

3: Mini Burger Bites: You know the saying, "Good things can come in small packages"? that definitely applies here. Not only are these mini sirloin burgers delicious, but the adorable bite-size makes them fun to eat.

4: Healthy Guacamole and Baked Chips: Chips and Guac is a staple at parties just like hot wings. This recipe can be eaten by itself with the baked chips or you can use your Guac to go with your Nachos.

5: Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites : Since it is Heart Healthy Month, this recipe is a great alternative for hot wings. It's also vegetarian-friendly so that your Super Bowl menu has some variety.

6: Spicy Bison Chili: Chili always works as a great hearty meal. This spicy bison chili puts a new spin on the classic wintertime meal.

Food pairings with Beer: As a bonus tip here's some heart healthy food pairings that go great with beer. Who says that you can't eat tasty food and beer and be heart healthy?

Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for our daily recipes, health tips, fashion & more!

(© 2017 WUSA)