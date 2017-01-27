WUSA
Close

Game Day menu: spicy bison chili recipe

Madeline Cuddihy, WUSA 3:40 PM. EST January 27, 2017

The Big Game is only days away! Up your appetizer game with this amazing recipe!
 
 
 
INGREDIENTS:
 
2 pounds         Cubed Bison (ground bison can be used)
3 ounces          Applewood Smoked Bacon cut into matchsticks
1 medium       Onion diced
3 cloves           Garlic minced
1 tablespoon   Tomato Paste
1 cup               Ancho Chili Powder
1 can               American Lager Beer
1/4 Cup           Molasses 
-Salt & Pepper To Taste
For Garnish: Shredded cheddar cheese, diced onion, and sour cream.
 
DIRECTIONS:

 1:  In a heavy bottomed pot, brown bison over med-high to high heat.  

2:  Remove bison once a nice even dark brown color is achieved.

3:  Turn heat to medium and cook bacon in the same pot until the fat is rendered. 

4:  Next, add onions on top of rendered bacon and cook until the onions become translucent.

 5:  Add minced garlic and cook for several minutes being careful not to burn the garlic.  

6:  Add tomato paste and incorporate well continuing to cook over medium heat. 

7:  Once the tomato paste has cooked into the onions and the fat in the pot has a nice red shade to it, add the ancho chili powder, molasses, and 12oz can of American lager beer.  

8:  Return the bison to the pot and cook for 2.5 – 3.5 hours on low heat while covered until the bison is fallen apart tender.  

9:  At this point, you can season with salt and pepper to your taste.  

10 Check the chili periodically and stir if needed to keep from sticking.  

11: Can be prepared the day before and reheated to allow the flavors to incorporate. 

