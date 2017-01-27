The Big Game is only days away! Up your appetizer game with this amazing recipe!

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds Cubed Bison (ground bison can be used)

3 ounces Applewood Smoked Bacon cut into matchsticks

1 medium Onion diced

3 cloves Garlic minced

1 tablespoon Tomato Paste

1 cup Ancho Chili Powder

1 can American Lager Beer

1/4 Cup Molasses

-Salt & Pepper To Taste

For Garnish: Shredded cheddar cheese, diced onion, and sour cream.

DIRECTIONS:

1: In a heavy bottomed pot, brown bison over med-high to high heat.

2: Remove bison once a nice even dark brown color is achieved.

3: Turn heat to medium and cook bacon in the same pot until the fat is rendered.

4: Next, add onions on top of rendered bacon and cook until the onions become translucent.

5: Add minced garlic and cook for several minutes being careful not to burn the garlic.

6: Add tomato paste and incorporate well continuing to cook over medium heat.

7: Once the tomato paste has cooked into the onions and the fat in the pot has a nice red shade to it, add the ancho chili powder, molasses, and 12oz can of American lager beer.

8: Return the bison to the pot and cook for 2.5 – 3.5 hours on low heat while covered until the bison is fallen apart tender.

9: At this point, you can season with salt and pepper to your taste.

10 Check the chili periodically and stir if needed to keep from sticking.

11: Can be prepared the day before and reheated to allow the flavors to incorporate.

