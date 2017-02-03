Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (Photo: bonniecaton, © Bonnie Caton)

Looking for a heart healthy alternative for fried chicken wings? Well look no further! Cauliflower is the perfect substitute for chicken in this simple spicy buffalo cauliflower bites recipe!



Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 cup all purpose flour

2 tsp garlic powder

22 oz (6 1/2 cups) cauliflower florets

3/4 cup Franks Hot Sauce

1 tbsp melted unsalted butter

Cooking Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Lightly spray a large non-stick baking sheet with oil.

2. Combine the water, flour, and garlic powder in a bowl and stir until well combined.

3. Coat the cauliflower pieces with the flour mixture and place on the baking sheet; bake for 20 minutes.

4. While the cauliflower is baking, combine the hot sauce and butter in a small bowl.

5. Pour the hot sauce mixture over the baked cauliflower and continue baking for an additional 5 minutes. Serve with skinny blue cheese dressing if desired and celery sticks.

6. One thing to note, if you are watching your sodium, you’ll have to look for a lower sodium hot sauce, or use half of the sauce.

(© 2017 WUSA)