Today on Great Day Washington, Chef Peter Chang treated us to some amazing traditional Chinese dishes, just in time to celebrate Chinese New Year. He showed us live how to create this tasty dish, sliced chicken with Sichuan chili peppers.

Here’s what you need:

Chicken Breast 250 g

Onions dices 100g

Chili Powder 80g

Pi'xian Spicy Bean Paste 100g

Dry Chili Pepper 15g

Premium Han'yuan Sichuan Peppercorn 5g

Sichuan Peppercorn Oil 3g

Red Chili Oil 10g

Dark Soy Sauce 10g

Cilantro 150g

White Sesame 10g

Green Onion 80g

Shao'xing Chinese Cooking Wine 100g

Cooking Procedure:

1. Cut chicken breast into slices about 3.5'' by 2'';

2. Make marinate sauce: mix salt 2g and corn starch 10g into water 50g and vegetable oil 20g; marinate sliced chicken breast with the mixed sauce

3. Wet a skillet or pan with vegetable oil, pan-fry the chicken slices on both sides until it becomes golden using small-medium heat; take out the golden colored chicken slices, and remove the excess vegetable oil

4. Heat up another pan with red chili oil, and fry in dry chili peppers and onion dices for about 1 min, mix in Pi'xian spicy bean paste, chicken breast slices, cooking wine, red chili powder and dark soy sauce to evenly cook the mixed ingredients

5. For the final touch throw in some sichuan peppercorn oil, white sesame, cilantro and green onion

You can catch more of Chef Peter Chang’s fantastic creations at his newest location, coming to Bethesda soon!

