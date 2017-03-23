cheese dip (Photo: Iamthatiam)

In celebration of National Chip and Dip day, here's a super tasty recipe to try! This recipe for Skinny Queso dip is amazingly creamy and has a special "light" ingredient. By swapping out a few ingredients, like heavy cream for coconut milk, you get not only a healthier dip but an all around creamier one too! If you didn't already know coconut milk is a way healthier substitute to heavy cream, it has important nutrients like vitamin C and iron. So enjoy that cheesy queso dip without experiencing the guilt! A big thank you to "Damn Delicious" for the tasty recipe.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced

1 Roma tomato, diced, plus more for garnish

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups Silk Unsweetened Coconut Milk Coupons

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 avocado, halved, seeded, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Directions:

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add garlic and jalapeno, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in tomato until softened, about 1-2 minutes.

Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in coconut milk, and cook, whisking constantly until slightly thickened about 4-5 minutes.

Stir in cheeses, a handful at a time, until smooth, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in chili powder and cumin; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Stir in Greek yogurt until well combined, about 1 minute.

Serve immediately, garnished with tomatoes, avocado, and cilantro, if desired.

