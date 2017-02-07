Signature Lamb Chops & Spicy Scrambled Eggs from Chef Vonda McPherson

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Chef Vonda McPherson's signature lamb chops are a scrumptious and healthier alternative to beef and pork. You can find other healthy soul food options when you visit Vonda's Kitchen. The establishment is the third and most recent restaurant venture to be launched by Vonda McPherson. Check out her easy recipe for the Signature Lamb Chops and Spicy Scrambled Eggs:

Signature Lamb Chops: 9 pieces

Salt and pepper

1 tsp of paprika

Dry thyme

A pinch of oregano and basil

1/4 tsp of onion powder

1/4 tsp of garlic powder

Add two tsp of olive oil to the pan.

Sear the lamb chop on each side for three minutes.

Spicy Scrambled Eggs

3 eggs

5 egg whites

2 tsbp Olive Oil

3/4 tsp caraway seeds

1 small onion, finely diced (2/3) cup

1/3 oz fresh ginger (finely chopped)

1 medium red chile, seeded and finely chopped

1/4 tsp ground tumeric

1/4 tsp ground cardamon

1/2 tsp tomato paste

4 medium tomatoes diced

3 green onions, thinly sliced

2/3 cup of chopped cilantro leaves

1/4 tsp salt

Put a large nonstick saute pan over medium heat and add the oil, cumin, caraway, onion, ginger and Chile. Cook for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally until the onions are soft. Add the ground spices, tomato paste, and 3/4 teaspoon salt and cook for two minutes, stirring the pot. Add the tomatoes and cook for an additional 8 to 10 minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated. Add the eggs and turn down the heat to medium low and continuously with a wooden spatula. You should end up with curd-like folds and the eggs should be soft and very moist. Cook the mixture for an additional 3 minutes. When done sprinkle with green onions, cilantro and Chile flakes. Serve immediately.

(© 2017 WUSA)