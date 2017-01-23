Winter can get heavy with its chili, stews and slow-cooked meats. This recipe for Seared Tilapia with Pineapple and Cucumber relish features a gingery-lime relish that's sure to become part of your weekly rotation.

INGREDIENTS

1 c. long-grain white rice 2 tbsp. fresh lime juice 1 tbsp. grated ginger 2 tsp. honey 2 tbsp. olive oil Kosher salt and pepper 2 scallions 1 jalapeño pepper ½ small pineapple 1 small English cucumber 4 6- oz. tilapia fillets

DIRECTIONS

1. Cook the rice according to package directions.

2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the lime juice, ginger, honey, 2 Tbsp oil and ¼ tsp each salt and pepper. Toss with the scallions, jalapeño, pineapple and cucumber.

3. Heat the remaining tsp oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Season the Tilapia with ¼ tsp each salt and pepper and cook until golden brown and cooked through, 1 to 3 minutes per side. Serve the fish with the rice and relish.

4. Bonus tip: Try making the relish with 1 ripe mango instead of the pineapple, or use a combination.

