Oven Fried chicken is a perfect heart healthy alternative for traditional fried chicken. You can also use the breading on salmon for a heart healthy replacement for fried fish.

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups Panko bread crumbs

1 cup grated Parmesan

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons freshly minced thyme leaves

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons water

2 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded to 1/4 -inch thickness

COOKING DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place a cooling rack over pan and spray rack with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In a shallow dish, combine bread crumbs, cheese, 2 tablespoons olive oil, thyme, salt and pepper, to taste.

3. In a separate shallow dish, combine mustard, water, salt and pepper, to taste, and remaining olive oil.

4. Coat each chicken breast with mustard mixture; dredge each in bread crumb mixture.

5. Place on prepared rack in pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until chicken is golden brown. Serve immediately

