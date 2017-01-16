Napoleon of Salmon and Corn Blinis with Vanilla Beurre Blanc

festive appetizer (Photo: margouillatphotos)

If you're a seafood lover, this recipe for Napoleon of Salmon and Corn Bilnis with Vanilla Beurre Blanc is definitely one to try!

Step 1: Prepare the Blinis

1 cup yellow corn kernels freshly cut from the cob

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 eggs

¾ cup buttermilk

1 cup milk

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup buckwheat or whole wheat flour

1/3 teaspoon salt, additional salt and pepper for general seasoning 1 Jalapeño, cut into small dice

2 Tablespoon finely diced shallot

Cooking spray for the skillet

Method for the Blinis

1. Preheat an oven to 375 degrees F.

2. Arrange the corn in a single layer on a baking pan, drizzle the olive oil over the corn, and then season the corn with salt and black pepper. Toast the corn in the oven until it has a light brown color, about 10 minutes.

3. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, buttermilk and milk.

4. In a separate bowl, combine the all-purpose flour with the buckwheat or whole wheat flour and the 1/3 teaspoon of salt.

5. Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture and whisk until thoroughly incorporated and free of lumps.

6. Using a rubber spatula, fold the toasted corn, diced jalapeño, and the diced shallot into the batter.

7. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and allow the batter to rest in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

8. After the batter has rested sufficiently, heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Once hot, thoroughly coat the bottom of the skillet with cooking spray.

9. Use 2 tablespoon of batter to make each blinis; cook the blinis for about 1 ½ minutes on the first side, until golden brown. When the blinis is dry and slightly bubbly around the edges flip each one and cook them for another 30 seconds or so. You should be able to cook 3 to 4 blinis at a time in a large skillet; you can cook even more at a time on a large griddle. Transfer the finished blinis to a sheet pan lined with paper towels/to a rack. Recoat the skillet with cooking spray each time before cooking blinis.

10. Reserve the finished blinis.

Step 2: Prepare the Spinach

Ingredients for the Spinach

2 cups fresh spinach leaves; rinsed, dried, and free of stems

2 cloves of garlic

1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper

Method for the Spinach

1. Heat up a skillet to medium heat. When hot, pour 1 oz of olive oil into the pan along with the two cloves of garlic. Toss the garlic in the oil until lightly browned, about 1 minute, and then add the spinach all at once. Season with salt and black pepper.

2. Sauté the spinach for about 1 minute or until the spinach is completely wilted. Remove the spinach from the heat and set aside.

Step 3: Prepare the Vanilla Beurre Blanc

Ingredients for the Vanilla Beurre Blanc

2 shallots finely diced

1 bay leave

1 sprig fresh thyme

6 tablespoon white wine

3 tablespoon red vinegar

1 stick of unsalted butter

Vanilla extract to taste (very little)

Salt and pepper

Step 4: Sauté the Salmon

Ingredients for the Salmon

16 oz salmon filet, cut into 8 pieces of 2 oz each

1 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and black pepper

Method for the Salmon

1. Brush the slices of salmon with olive oil, season with salt and black pepper.

2. Heat a non stick sauté pan to a medium heat. Sear the salmon for about 15 second on both sides. Do not overcook the salmon. Leave the inside little pink, the fish will finish cooking by itself.

Step 5: Plate the Dish

1. Warm up round plates in an oven.

2. Place one blinis in the center of each plate, and top the blinis with a little bit of the cooked spinach.

3. Top the spinach with one slice of the salmon and teaspoon of the sauce.

Top the sauced salmon with another blinis, top with spinach, salmon, and sauce.

4. Garnish with fresh sprigs of dill.

A big thanks to Chef Patrice Olivon from Cooking-Live.com for this recipe.

