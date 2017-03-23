Mushroom and quinoa burger

Vegan burgers with quinoa and vegetables (Photo: VeselovaElena)

Burgers are always a great choice for a meal. This recipe a mushroom quinoa burger is not only tasty but also vegan-friendly! Who says you can't get the best of both worlds? A big thanks to Good House Keeping for this healthy recipe!

Ingredients

Burgers

4 medium portobello mushroom caps (about 1 lb.), gills removed, chopped

1/2 c. walnuts

1 clove garlic

2 tbsp. canola oil

1/4 c. Chopped red onion

3 green onions, chopped

2 tsp. rice wine vinegar

1 c. cooked quinoa

1/2 c. cornstarch

Whole-grain burger buns

sprouts

Lettuce

Sliced tomatoes

Rosemary Mayo

1/2 c. mayonnaise

1 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp. lemon juice

Kosher salt

Directions:

Make the Burgers: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In 3-quart, shallow baking dish, toss mushrooms with walnuts, garlic, 1 tablespoon oil, 3⁄4 teaspoon salt, and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper; spread in even layer.

Bake 20 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Set aside to cool. Turn oven off.

In a food processor, pulse mushroom mixture, red onion, green onions, and vinegar until mostly smooth, scraping the side of bowl if necessary. Transfer mixture to a large bowl and stir in quinoa and cornstarch until well-blended.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line baking sheet with foil. Form mixture into 5 patties (about 1/2" thick and 3" wide). In a 12" nonstick skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil on medium.

In 2 batches, cook patties 5 minutes or until well-browned, turning over once. Transfer seared patties to prepared baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes or until hot in centers.

Make the Rosemary Mayo: Meanwhile, combine mayonnaise, rosemary, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. Keeps up to 5 days, refrigerated.

Serve burgers on buns with Rosemary Mayo, garnished with sprouts, lettuce, and tomato.

