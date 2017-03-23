Mushroom and quinoa burger

Ingredients
Burgers
4 medium portobello mushroom caps (about 1 lb.), gills removed, chopped
1/2 c. walnuts
1 clove garlic
2 tbsp. canola oil
1/4 c. Chopped red onion
3 green onions, chopped
2 tsp. rice wine vinegar
1 c. cooked quinoa
1/2 c. cornstarch
Whole-grain burger buns
sprouts
Lettuce
Sliced tomatoes
Rosemary Mayo
1/2 c. mayonnaise
1 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary
1 tsp. lemon juice
Kosher salt
Directions:
Make the Burgers: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In 3-quart, shallow baking dish, toss mushrooms with walnuts, garlic, 1 tablespoon oil, 3⁄4 teaspoon salt, and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper; spread in even layer.
Bake 20 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Set aside to cool. Turn oven off.
In a food processor, pulse mushroom mixture, red onion, green onions, and vinegar until mostly smooth, scraping the side of bowl if necessary. Transfer mixture to a large bowl and stir in quinoa and cornstarch until well-blended.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line baking sheet with foil. Form mixture into 5 patties (about 1/2" thick and 3" wide). In a 12" nonstick skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil on medium.
In 2 batches, cook patties 5 minutes or until well-browned, turning over once. Transfer seared patties to prepared baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes or until hot in centers.
Make the Rosemary Mayo: Meanwhile, combine mayonnaise, rosemary, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. Keeps up to 5 days, refrigerated.
Serve burgers on buns with Rosemary Mayo, garnished with sprouts, lettuce, and tomato.
