Kebab in a bun with garlic sauce (Photo: gkrphoto)

Mediterranean Chicken Pitas are a delicious, heart healthy dinner that can be done in 20 minutes! The Mediterranean filling is full of flavor and texture, including the creamy feta, crunchy cucumber and red onion, tart fresh tomatoes, and the savory chicken. So good!

INGREDIENTS

4 medium plum tomatoes

¼ small sweet onion

1 tbsp. olive oil

kosher salt

Pepper

2½ c. cooked, shredded white meat chicken

¾ c. roughly chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 piece pita bread

1 container hummus

½ head romaine lettuce

½ c. roughly chopped fresh mint leaves

1 large lemon

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a large bowl, toss together the tomatoes, onion, oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add the chicken and parsley and toss to combine.

2. Split the pitas to make 4 rounds. Spread each with hummus, then top with the lettuce and mint and squeeze the juice of half the lemon wedges on top.

3. Spoon the chicken salad on top of the lettuce. Serve with the remaining lemon wedges.

Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for our daily recipes, health tips, fashion & more!

(© 2017 WUSA)