Traditional Panino Recipe:

Ingredients

Soft crust roll

Heirloom tomatoes

Fresh mozzarella cheese

Basil leaves

Prosciutto

Salami

a small amount of Olive Oil

2 tablespoons of olive salad

Instructions

Start with soft crust roll and layer heirloom tomatoes with fresh mozzarella cheese basil leaves.

Add a small amount of olive oil and place in grill press

Cook until the center is room temperature and the bread is warm

Add a slice of prosciutto and salami

Add 2 tablespoons of olive salad

