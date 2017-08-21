Traditional Panino Recipe:
Ingredients
Soft crust roll
Heirloom tomatoes
Fresh mozzarella cheese
Basil leaves
Prosciutto
Salami
a small amount of Olive Oil
2 tablespoons of olive salad
Instructions
Start with soft crust roll and layer heirloom tomatoes with fresh mozzarella cheese basil leaves.
Add a small amount of olive oil and place in grill press
Cook until the center is room temperature and the bread is warm
Add a slice of prosciutto and salami
Add 2 tablespoons of olive salad
