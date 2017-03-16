Starbucks annually sells their Cherry Blossom Frappuccino inspired by the Japanese Sakura tradition that celebrates the Cherry Blossom Festival. Since it's a limited release, this DIY recipe will have you smiling ear to ear with each sip! A big thank you goes out to Chelc Fox for coming up with the recipe! This recipe was made with lactose-free milk but you're welcome to use what you please.
Ingredients:
- 3 medium / large strawberries
- 1 scoop lactose-free vanilla ice cream
- 1 cup soy milk
- 1 1/2 cup ice
- 1/8 tsp Xanthan Gum (optional – thickens frappuccino)
- non-dairy whipped cream
- matcha powder
Directions:
- Blend together strawberries, ice cream, soy milk, ice, and Xanthan Gum in a blender until smooth.
- Sprinkle some matcha powder in the bottom and along the sides of your cup.
- Pour in the frappuccino mixture to the top of the cup.
- Top with whipped cream and matcha powder.
- Enjoy!
