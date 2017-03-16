Starbucks annually sells their Cherry Blossom Frappuccino inspired by the Japanese Sakura tradition that celebrates the Cherry Blossom Festival. Since it's a limited release, this DIY recipe will have you smiling ear to ear with each sip! A big thank you goes out to Chelc Fox for coming up with the recipe! This recipe was made with lactose-free milk but you're welcome to use what you please.

Ingredients:

3 medium / large strawberries

1 scoop lactose-free vanilla ice cream

1 cup soy milk

1 1/2 cup ice

1/8 tsp Xanthan Gum (optional – thickens frappuccino)

non-dairy whipped cream

matcha powder

Directions:

Blend together strawberries, ice cream, soy milk, ice, and Xanthan Gum in a blender until smooth. Sprinkle some matcha powder in the bottom and along the sides of your cup. Pour in the frappuccino mixture to the top of the cup. Top with whipped cream and matcha powder. Enjoy!

