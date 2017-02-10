Barbecue Pulled Chicken Sandwich (Photo: SherSor)

This tasty dish comes from personal chef Terrance Williams. It has an authentic down home taste and doesn’t pack as many calories as usual. Here’s what you’ll need for the BBQ sauce:

Healthy BBQ Sauce Ingredients:

1 15 oz can of organic tomato sauce

1 12 oz can of organic tomato paste

1 cup of red wine vinegar

1 cup of unsweetened applesauce

1/3 cup of pure raw honey

1/3 cup of molassas

2 T butter or ghee

2 T all natural liquid hickory smoke

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp chili powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

Heaping ¼ tsp cinnamon

Heaping ¼ tsp cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients together in a large pot over medium low heat. Let simmer for 20 minutes. Enjoy! ***Do not leave out the liquid smoke! It totally makes this BBQ sauce!

And this dish comes nicely paired with a tasty coleslaw, that uses Greek yogurt instead of mayo!

Greek Yogurt Coleslaw Ingredients:

½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

3½ tablespoons cider vinegar

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

16 ounces (about 6¼ cups) bagged coleslaw blend or shredded cabbage

Let us know how this dish turns out! And you can watch Chef Terrance Williams demonstrate how he makes the dish.

