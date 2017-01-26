Chef Erik Bruner-Yang, of Maketto Restaurant, loves to celebrate the New Year with noodles, a good luck food that brings on long life. Here's his signature recipe that's a quick and easy way to experience authentic Chinese flavors.
Ingredients:
55 g miso
1 whole egg
75 g water
225 grams flour
Method:
1. Mix the top three until smooth.
2. Add flour until combined, until you form a ball of dough.
3. Knead the dough until smooth, 5 minutes. Leave to rest, covered, 30 minutes.
4. Roll out to desired thickness and length. Cut to whatever width and size you want, with sharp knife.
5. Boil a pot water. Drop in noodles until cooked al dente, roughly 1 minute and 20 seconds.
Serve immediately & Enjoy!
