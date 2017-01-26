WUSA
Simple chinese noodle recipe

January 26, 2017

Chef Erik Bruner-Yang, of Maketto Restaurant, loves to celebrate the New Year with noodles, a good luck food that brings on long life. Here's his signature recipe that's a quick and easy way to experience authentic Chinese flavors.
 
 
Ingredients:
 
55 g miso
1 whole egg
75 g water
225 grams flour
 
Method:
 
1.  Mix the top three until smooth.
2.  Add flour until combined, until you form a ball of dough. 
3.  Knead the dough until smooth, 5 minutes. Leave to rest, covered, 30 minutes. 
4.  Roll out to desired thickness and length. Cut to whatever width and size you want, with sharp knife. 
5.  Boil a pot water. Drop in noodles until cooked al dente, roughly 1 minute and 20 seconds.  
 
Serve immediately & Enjoy!
 
