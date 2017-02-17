Guilt-free heart healthy tiramisu dessert recipe!

Piece of cake "Tiramisu". (Photo: Lilechka75)

Craving sweets but don't want to give up on your #HeartHealthy month? No worries! Great Day Washington Social girl Madeline Cuddihy broke down this extremely easy tiramisu recipe for you!

INGREDIENTS:

3 eggs, yolks and whites separated

½ cup caster sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

8 oz / 250g mascarpone

1¼ cups hot espresso coffee - strong!

2 tbsp (or more!) of liquor of choice - I like Frangelico and Kahlua

6.5oz/200g lady fingers (24 - 30)

Cocoa, for dusting

INSTRUCTIONS:

Beat yolks and sugar in stand mixer on medium high for 12 minutes or until white and thick.

Add vanilla and mascarpone, beat until just combined. Transfer mixture to a bowl, set aside.

Clean bowl and whisk. Beat egg whites until stiff.

Fold ⅓ of the yolk mixture into the egg whites. Then gradually fold the remaining yolk mixture in and mix until just combined.

Mix coffee and liquor together. Quickly dip biscuits in and line the bottom of a 8”/20cm square dish.

Spread over half the cream, then top with another layer of coffee dipped biscuits.

Spread with remaining cream.

Cover, refrigerate for at least 3 hours, preferably overnight

Dust with cocoa powder just before serving - either before you cut or after placing onto serving plates.

