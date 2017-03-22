Ginger and lemon fruit salad

fruit salad (Photo: margouillatphotos)

Fruit salads are full of sweet flavor and packed with lots of nutrients. This recipe takes the average fruit salad up a notch by adding lemon juice, honey, and ginger! This fruit salad is the perfect dish for springtime! A big thank you to Southern Living for this delicious recipe.

Ingredients:

2 large Gala or Fuji apples

2 large mangoes, peeled

2 large red Bartlett pears

2 large navel oranges, peeled

1 fresh pineapple, peeled and cored

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger

Directions:

1. Cut first 5 ingredients into bite-size pieces; place in a large bowl.

2. Whisk together lemon juice, honey, and ginger.

3. Drizzle over fruit mixture, tossing to coat.

4. Cover and chill until ready to serve

