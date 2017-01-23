A hearty stew is a great choice for dinner during the cold winter months. This recipe for a French-Style Bean Stew includes a variety of beans and seasonings that are so tasty you'll forget that meat isn't even in the stew!

INGREDIENTS

2 medium dried bay leaves

6 cups water

8 oz. dried black beans, sorted for stones and shriveled beans, rinsed, drained

2 medium carrots (chopped)

cooking spray

1/2 cup dry white wine (regular or nonalcoholic)

1 1/2 tsp. dried fennel seeds (crushed)

4 medium garlic cloves (crushed, minced)

8 oz. dried Great Northern beans or other dried white beans, sorted for stones and shriveled beans, rinsed, drained

1 large green bell pepper (chopped)

1/4 cup light or dark molasses

1 large onion (chopped)

1/2-3/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

3 medium ribs of celery

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 dried thyme (crushed)

16 oz. canned, no-salt-added tomato sauce

1 1/4 cups fat-free, low-sodium vegetable broth

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a Dutch oven, stir together the water and beans.

2. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

3. Remove from the heat. Let stand, covered, for 1 hour. Or, put the water and beans in a large bowl.

4. Let stand, covered, for 6 to 12 hours.

5. With either method, drain the beans in a colander, rinse, and drain again. Set aside.

6. When the beans are ready, dry the Dutch oven and lightly spray with cooking spray. Cook the celery, carrots, bell pepper, onion, and garlic over medium heat for 20 minutes, or until tender. Stir occassionally.

7. Stir in the remaining ingredients and the beans. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for 2 1/2 to 3 hour