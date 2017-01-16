Delicious brunch cinnamon bun rolls!

Cinnamon Rolls (Photo: RonOrmanJr)

TrystDC is one of the hottest brunch spots around so when Chef Kimberly Moffat came in and gave us a sample of the cinnamon rolls - we begged for the recipe. These are the perfect way to bring brunch to your kitchen!

Puff Pastry Cinnamon Bun Rolls

Yield: 4-8

2 Sheets Frozen Puff Pastry, thawed

1 tablespoon All Purpose Flour

2 tablespoons Unsalted Butter, melted

½ cup Brown Sugar

2-4 tablespoons Cinnamon

2 cups Granulated Sugar

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Lightly coat a jumbo muffin pan, for large rolls, or a standard muffin pan, for

smaller roll, with nonstick cooking spray.

3. Combine brown sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl.

4. Lightly dust counter top with flour and unroll puff pastry.

5. Brush melted butter onto puff pastry. Only use enough to lightly coat.

6. Sprinkle ¼ cup of brown sugar cinnamon mixture all over puff pastry.

7. Tightly roll up the puff pastry.

8. Cut into 4 pieces for large rolls or 8 for smaller buns.

9. Place into prepared pan and bake for 20-30 minutes or until browned.

10. Allow buns to cool for 3 minutes then gently remove and roll in granulated sugar.

11.Serve immediately.

