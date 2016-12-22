4 easy must-have recipes for 2017

Spaghetti Squash top down view (Photo: vm2002)

Are you looking to add a little extra something in your kitchen this winter? These are the 4 hippest new food trends and an easy recipe you HAVE to try!

1. Spaghetti Squash

Probably one of the easiest foods to cook with (you just put it in the oven!) this awesome Alfredo dish has all the flavor and none of the carbs!

Ingredients:

2 medium sized spaghetti squash

1 Tablespoon olive oil (enough to brush the insides of spaghetti squash)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 ounces of cream cheese or 4 Tablespoons (I use ⅓ less fat)

4 teaspoons sour cream (I use low-fat or fat-free)

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated (plus more to garnish the top

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Poke each spaghetti squash with a knife on all sides (about 10 times or so) to allow steam to escape while cooking.

In order to make it easier to cut the spaghetti squash in half, place squash on a microwave-safe plate and cook in the microwave for 1 minute.

Cut each squash in half and scoop out the seeds.

Brush the inside with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Place squash halves on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper.

Bake for 40 minutes.

Place each squash half on a serving plate. The squash will be very hot.

Using a fork, scrape the strands of flesh away from the skin.

Add 1 Tablespoon cream cheese, 1 teaspoon of sour cream and ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese to the center of each squash half.

Gently stir the ingredients into the strands of flesh until they until melted and the strands are coated.

Enjoy straight from squash or scoop onto a plate.

Top with additional Parmesan cheese, if desired.

2. Zucchini

This veggie gets a bad rap as the lesser form of a cucumber but these amazingly delicious zucchini pizza boats are perfect as a healthy alternative to pizza delivery!

Ingredients:

6 small zucchini (2 1/2 lbs)

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic, finely minced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup marinara sauce (I used Classico Four Cheese)

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (6 oz)

1/3 cup finely shredded parmesan cheese (1.4 oz)

1/2 cup mini pepperoni slices

2 Tbsp chopped fresh oregano

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a Silpat liner, set aside.

Cut each zucchini into halves through the length (if they don't lie flat trim a thin portion from bottoms so that they will lie mostly flat. I only had to do this with one of them). Pat insides dry with paper towels (cut portion). Align on prepared baking sheet. In a bowl, stir together olive oil and garlic then brush lightly over tops of zucchini. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste then brush a slightly heaping 1 Tbsp marinara sauce over each zucchini, leaving a small rim near edges uncoated. Sprinkle tops evenly with mozzarella cheese then with parmesan cheese. Top with pepperoni slices (placing them more near centers as the cheese will melt and spread). Bake in preheated oven 12 - 18 minutes (bake time will vary depending on how thick your zucchini are and how crisp/tender you want them).

Remove from oven and sprinkle with chopped fresh oregano. Serve warm.

3. Cauliflower

Ingredients: 1 head cauliflower (or a 16 oz bag of frozen cauliflower) 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese ¼ cup parmesan cheese 2 large eggs 1 cup bread crumbs (panko or italian, I used panko) ½ teaspoon italian seasoning (optional) ½ tsp cayenne pepper (more of less to taste) ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon pepper ¼ teaspoon garlic or onion powder olive or canola oil Instructions: Cut cauliflower into florets and cook in boiling water until tender, about 8-10 minutes. Drain, then process the cauliflower in the food processor until it become the texture of rice. This can also be done using a knife. Combine the minced cauliflower, cheeses, eggs, breadcrumbs, and seasoning. Heat skillet to medium/high heat. Coat with oil (about ½ inch) Form cauliflower mixture into patties about 3 inches across. Cook until golden brown & set, about 3-4 minutes per side. Enjoy with sour cream or your favorite dipping sauce!

4. Tsatziki

Greek food is all the rage right now with shops like Zoes kitchen and Cava taking over the markets, but why not bring the taste of Greece to your home! These vegetarian and low-carb Tsaziki quesadillas are perfect for an on-the-go dinner or lunch!

Ingredients:

7 ounces/200 grams fresh spinach

2 scallions/spring onions, chopped finely

1 tablespoon chopped dill

2.5 ounces/70 grams feta cheese

3 or 4 chopped sun-dried tomatoes (optional)

4 flour tortillas (I used 20cm-diameter ones)

salt and pepper for seasoning and a little olive oil for cooking

Wash the spinach, then wilt it down in a pan (or even in the microwave) for a few minutes. Afterwards, squeeze out as much of the water as you can by pressing it down into a colander or even squeezing it with your hands. Put it into a large bowl. Add the chopped scallions/spring onions, dill and sun-dried tomatoes (if using) to the bowl. Then crumble in the feta. Give it all a good mix together and put aside while you make the tsatziki. For the tsatziki, put the yoghurt into another smaller bowl or dish and add the garlic, cucumber, dill and lemon juice. Mix it all together well. Grind some black pepper onto the top and drizzle over a little olive oil. Done! Now heat up a skillet/frying pan. Spread half of your spinach mixture over two of the tortillas and top with the other two. Press down a little then place one of the rounds into the pan. (the pan can be dry or you can add a drizzle of olive oil to help the tortillas to crisp up. I added a tiny bit of oil. But be careful the tortillas don’t burn!) When it’s nice and browned and crispy, carefully turn it over and let the other side cook for a minute or two. Repeat with the second round. Slice each round into six quesadillas and serve with the tsatziki sauce immediately.

