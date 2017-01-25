3 recipes to use with your free Big Mac sauce!

Starting today, McDonald’s is giving out FREE bottles of their tasty Big Mac sauce. All someone has to do is say the secret code “There’s a Big Mac for that” and the bottle is theirs!

We got our bottles, and came up with three ways to use our new favorite condiment – beyond just for dipping, that is. Be sure to try out these recipes before you use up your entire bottle.

Maybe you’re craving a nice, hearty burger – but want to cut out some of the calories of red meat. Making these easy, flavorful turkey burgers is a great substitution, and we already know burgers make a fantastic base for the Big Mac sauce.

• 3 pounds ground turkey

• 1/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs

• 1/4 cup finely diced onion

• 2 egg whites, lightly beaten

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

• 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1. In a large bowl, mix ground turkey, seasoned bread crumbs, onion, egg whites, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper. Form into 12 patties.

2. Cook the patties in a medium skillet over medium heat, turning once, to an internal temperature of 180 degrees F (85 degrees C).

Thanks to Trudi Davidoff for the recipe!

If you’re dining on the lighter side one evening, but need a new way to spice up your dinner – the Big Mac sauce can also make a delicious salad dressing. Either on its own, or simply added to your favorite dressing recipe, the Big Mac sauce will pair nicely with so many flavors you already have going on in your salad – like this easy arugula salad that has cherry tomatoes, pine nuts and parmesan cheese.

• 4 cups young arugula leaves, rinsed and dried

• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1/4 cup pine nuts

• 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil or olive oil

• 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

• Salt to taste

• Freshly ground black pepper to taste

• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 1 large avocado – peeled, pitted and sliced

1. In a large plastic bowl with a lid, combine arugula, cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, oil, vinegar, and Parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover, and shake to mix.

2. Divide salad onto plates, and top with slices of avocado.

Thanks to Kelli D. for the recipe!

Planning out your game day menu? The Big Mac sauce is the perfect way to kick up any dip, like this buffalo chicken dip. Whether you switch out the buffalo sauce for the Big Mac sauce entirely, or create your own balance between the two, your guests will love this twist on a classic party appetizer with familiar flavors they’ll love:

• 3 cups diced cooked rotisserie chicken

• 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

• 3/4 cup hot pepper sauce

• 1/2 cup shredded pepper Jack cheese

• 2 cup blue cheese dressing

• 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

• 1/2 teaspoon seafood seasoning

• 1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

• 2 tablespoons shredded pepper Jack cheese

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

2. Combine chicken, cream cheese, hot pepper sauce, 1/2 cup pepper Jack cheese, blue cheese dressing, crumbled blue cheese, seafood seasoning, and cayenne pepper in a large bowl.

3. Transfer chicken mixture to a 9-inch round baking dish and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons pepper Jack cheese.

4. Bake until lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven and garnish with cayenne pepper.

Thanks to Chef John for the recipe!

