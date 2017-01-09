Homemade Creamy Oysters Rockefeller (Photo: bhofack2, brent Hofacker)

There are tons of ways to eat oysters, and any fanatic will tell you the best way is raw and neat, but that’s just not for everyone. This recipe for Oysters Rockefeller is a great alternative for the folks who aren't down with the raw eating of oysters. A big thank you to Chef Brian Nichols of Walrus Bar and Grill down at the National Harbor.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup bread crumbs, Panko preferred

2 shallots, chopped

2 cups chopped fresh spinach

1/4 cup Pernod

Salt and pepper, to taste

Dash red pepper sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

1 tablespoon chopped chervil or parsley

2 dozen oysters, on the half shell

Rock salt

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Directions:

Melt butter in a skillet. Saute the garlic for 2 minutes to infuse the butter.

Place the bread crumbs in a mixing bowl and add half the garlic butter, set aside.

To the remaining garlic butter in the skillet, add shallots and spinach, cook for 3 minutes until the spinach wilts.

Deglaze the pan with Pernod.

Season with salt and pepper, add a dash of red pepper sauce.

Allow the mixture to cook down for a few minutes.

Finish off the bread crumbs by mixing in olive oil, Parmesan and chervil, season with salt and pepper.

Spoon 1 heaping teaspoon of the spinach mixture on each oyster followed by a spoonful of the bread crumb mixture.

Sprinkle a baking pan amply with rock salt. Arrange the oysters in the salt to steady them.

Bake in a preheated 450 degree F oven for 10 to 15 minutes until golden.

Serve with lemon wedges and red pepper sauce.



