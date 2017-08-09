School lunch box with books and pencils in front of black board, copy space (Photo: a_namenko, Custom)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Try making these healthy snacks with your kids to brighten up after-school lulls.

The kiddos will never realize they're getting a daily dose of nutrients through cooking and arts & crafts.

Celery Bugs

Ingredients

Celery stalks

Peanut butter or cream cheese

Sliced fruits, grapes, blueberries, grape tomatoes

Cashews

Candy eyes

To make celery snails, fill stalks with cream cheese or peanut butter and top with a slice of fruit for a shell, and a cashew head. Use peanut butter or cream cheese to stick on eyes. To make caterpillars, fill stalks with cream or peanut butter and top with small fruits for body and head.

(Photo: Custom)

Chocolate Dipped Clementines

Ingredients

4oz of chopped bittersweet chocolate

Peeled and separated clementines

Melt chocolate in a microwavable bowl on the high setting for a minute in 20 second increments, or until melted. Dip half of each clementine into the chocolate, shake off any extra, and place it on a tray lined with parchment paper to cool.

You can repeat this recipe with bananas for more fun! Dip bananas in chocolate and add edible eyes and an m&m beak to make a chocolate dipped penguin.

(Photo: Custom)

Zucchini Muffins

Ingredients

Cooking spray, for the pan

1 medium zucchini (6 oz.)

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

2 cups of all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

2 large eggs

1 c. buttermilk

4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 10-oz. package frozen leaf spinach, thawed, squeezed dry and roughly chopped

5 oz. extra-sharp Cheddar, coarsely grated

3 scallions, finely chopped

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and grease pan. Grate Zucchini and add salt. After 10 minutes, squeeze out extra liquid. In a large bowl, mix flower, baking powder, baking soda, and the rest of salt. In another bowl, mix eggs, buttermilk and oil. Add the wet mixture to the dry mix alongside the zucchini, spinach, Cheddar, and scallions until just barely combined. Fill the muffin cups (note: they may look overfilled) and cook for 23-27 minutes, or until golden brown.

Sweet and Salty Bowl

Ingredients

4 cups of chow mein noodles

1/3 cup of pepitas

2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp. ground cayenne

1/2 cups of Dried Cranberries

1/2 cups of white chocolate chips

1/2 cups of shelled roasted pistachios

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Then, coat noodles and pepitas on a lined baking sheet with oil, cinnamon and cayenne. Toast for 5 to 7 minutes and cool. Add cranberries, chocolate chips and pistachios.

Butterfly Snack Bags

Ingredients

Seedless grapes

Goldfish snack crackers

Individually wrapped string cheese

Craft Supplies

Snack sized zip top bags

Wooden clothespins

Fuzzy pipe cleaners, cut in half

Googly eyes

Glue

Glue googly eyes onto clothespins first, to ensure enough drying time - and enlist the help of your little ones! Afterwards, fill one side of the snack bag with grapes and the other side with crackers. Pinch the middle of the bag to keep the contents separate and add the clothespin. Cut the pipe cleaner in half and fold it into an antennae. Add it to the top of the clip. Apply glue to the back of the cheese, and then firmly press onto the clothespin. Voilà!

(Photo: Custom)

Apple & Peanut Butter Sandwich

Ingredients

Peanut butter

Granola

Overnight oats

Chocolate chips (or raisins)

Coconut

Grab an apple, slice it crosswise, and then use a large pastry tip to punch a hole through the center to make an ‘apple bagel’ slice. Layer it with toppings on your choice, and apply another slice on top.

Thanks to Womans Day for the recipe tips!

© 2017 WUSA-TV