Fresh Express issues recall after dead bat found in salad sold at Walmart

(Photo: Walmart.com)

ORLANDO - Fresh Express is announcing a recall of its 5 oz. Organic Marketside Spring Mix after a dead bat was found inside a bag sold at Walmart.

Per a release from Fresh Express, the recalled salads were distributed only to Walmart stores located in the Southeastern region of the United States.

Two people discovered the dead bat in a package they had purchased at a Florida Walmart. Federal officials say they are recommending that the pair start post-exposure rabies treatment. After lab testing, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could not determine whether the bat had rabies.

Consumers who may have already purchased the recalled product should discard and not consume it. People who have eaten the recalled salad product and did not find animal material are not at risk and do not need to contact their health department.

A full refund is available where purchased or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

