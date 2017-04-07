FREE empanadas anyone?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Saturday is National Empanada Day and Pollo Campero is celebrating the day by giving away free empanadas.
Celebrate the weekend with a Latin American favourite.
There is a catch... only ONE free empanada per customer.
To find out more details or find a Pollo Campero near you visit: http://www.campero.com/
Campero Celebrates National Empanada Day with FREE Empanadas!
