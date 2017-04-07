WUSA
FREE empanadas anyone?

WUSA 10:59 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Saturday is National Empanada Day and Pollo Campero is celebrating the day by giving away free empanadas. 

Celebrate the weekend with a Latin American favourite. 

There is a catch... only ONE free empanada per customer. 

To find out more details or find a Pollo Campero near you visit: http://www.campero.com/

Campero Celebrates National Empanada Day with FREE Empanadas!

 

