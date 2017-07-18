WUSA
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites will be your next sugar rush

One of America's most popular cereals is taking over the frozen foods aisle.

WCNC 6:27 AM. EDT July 19, 2017

One of America's most popular cereals is about to take over the frozen foods section.

From milkshakes to build-your-own ice cream and frozen yogurt add-ins, childhood favorites are popping up everywhere.

To take advantage of the craze, General Mills has added yet another product to its long line of cereal snacks: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites.

According to a blog announcing new products available this summer, General Mills said the cereal bites will be found in your grocery store’s frozen section. So all you have to do is buy a box, pop them in the microwave for 30 seconds, then take a trip back to your childhood. Saturday morning cartoons aren’t required, but we figure they can only enhance the experience. 

 

