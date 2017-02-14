Burger King offering unique take on Valentine's Day

Burger King is finding a whole new meaning for Happy Meals in its restaurants in Israel.

The fast food giant is offering “Adults Meals” on Valentine’s Day including a romantic-themed toy meant only for those 18 and older.

The meals offer standard fare (for Israel, at least) but for two in the spirit of the special day: two Whoppers, two orders of French fries, two beers and the “romantic Adult Toy.”

A popular commercial in the country shows a kid’s meal then says “Kids have got their ‘Kid’s Meal.’But what about grown-ups? Adults? Shouldn’t they have their own meal too? At least on Valentine’s?”

The spot adds that the meal will only be offered at Burger King Israel on Valentine’s Day and only after 6 p.m.

