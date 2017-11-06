Demetria Obilor responds to the haters: "This is how I was born."

'Some people have a problem with my shape and the way that I look on television. Just taking a moment to address that and show love to all of the ppl who show love to me. Including Chance The Rapper! You all are appreciated'

WXIA 6:10 AM. EST November 06, 2017

