WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert: On January 31, CBS and WUSA9 will present live coverage of President Trump's Supreme Court announcement starting at 8 p.m.
The following is the revised broadcast schedule from 8-11 p.m.
8-8:30 p.m. CBS News coverage of President Trump's Address - SCOTUS Nomination
8:30-9 p.m. Kevin Can Wait
9-10 p.m. Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials 2017
10-11 p.m. Bull
NOTE: In the event news coverage runs past 8:30 p.m., Kevin Can Wait will be joined in progress.
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs