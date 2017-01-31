Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah. Hosts of Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials 2017. (Photo: CBS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert : On January 31, CBS and WUSA9 will present live coverage of President Trump's Supreme Court announcement starting at 8 p.m.

The following is the revised broadcast schedule from 8-11 p.m.

8-8:30 p.m. CBS News coverage of President Trump's Address - SCOTUS Nomination

8:30-9 p.m. Kevin Can Wait

9-10 p.m. Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials 2017

10-11 p.m. Bull

NOTE: In the event news coverage runs past 8:30 p.m., Kevin Can Wait will be joined in progress.

