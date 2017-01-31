WUSA
CBS prime schedule revision on January 31, 8-11 p.m.

WUSA 5:30 PM. EST January 31, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert:  On January 31, CBS and WUSA9 will present live coverage of President Trump's Supreme Court announcement starting at 8 p.m.  

The following is the revised broadcast schedule from 8-11 p.m. 
 
8-8:30 p.m.  CBS News coverage of President Trump's Address - SCOTUS Nomination
 
8:30-9 p.m.  Kevin Can Wait
 
9-10 p.m.  Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials 2017
 
10-11 p.m.  Bull
 
NOTE:  In the event news coverage runs past 8:30 p.m., Kevin Can Wait will be joined in progress.
 

(© 2017 WUSA)


