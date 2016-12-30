CBS prime could start late on January 1

Ransom (Photo: CBS)

Programming Alert :

On Sunday, January 1, WUSA9 will air the following from 7:30-11:30 p.m.:

7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m. Ransom - series premiere

9:30 p.m. Pure Genius

10:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

11:30 p.m. WUSA9 News at 11 p.m.

Please note that in the event NFL football runs long, the CBS primetime schedule will slide.

If sports overrun is past 7:57:56 p.m., NCIS: Los Angeles will be preempted. 60 MINUTES will air 8-9 p.m., Ransom, 9-10 p.m., Pure Genius, 10-11 p.m. and WUSA9 News from 11-11:35 p.m.