CBS prime could start late on January 1

Programming Alert:
On Sunday, January 1, WUSA9 will air the following from 7:30-11:30 p.m.:
7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m. Ransom - series premiere
9:30 p.m. Pure Genius
10:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles
11:30 p.m. WUSA9 News at 11 p.m.
Please note that in the event NFL football runs long, the CBS primetime schedule will slide.
If sports overrun is past 7:57:56 p.m., NCIS: Los Angeles will be preempted. 60 MINUTES will air 8-9 p.m., Ransom, 9-10 p.m., Pure Genius, 10-11 p.m. and WUSA9 News from 11-11:35 p.m.
