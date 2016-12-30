WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

CBS prime could start late on January 1

WUSA 3:14 PM. EST December 30, 2016

Programming Alert:

On Sunday, January 1, WUSA9 will air the following from 7:30-11:30 p.m.:

7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m. Ransom - series premiere

9:30 p.m.  Pure Genius

10:30 p.m. NCIS:  Los Angeles

11:30 p.m. WUSA9 News at 11 p.m.

Please note that in the event NFL football runs long, the CBS primetime schedule will slide.

If sports overrun is past 7:57:56 p.m., NCIS:  Los Angeles will be preempted.  60 MINUTES will air 8-9 p.m., Ransom, 9-10 p.m., Pure Genius, 10-11 p.m. and WUSA9 News from 11-11:35 p.m.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories