Breaking Heroin's Grip: Road To Recovery on February 11

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Tune in Saturday, February 11 for Breaking Heroin's Grip: Road To Recovery. This special airs from 11:35 p.m. -12:35 a.m.

Breaking Heroin's Grip: Road to Recovery is a poignant and personal documentary shedding light on our region’s pressing heroin problem. Told through the lens of adults that have experienced heroin’s grip first-hand, viewers will get an authentic look inside the complexities of this harrowing epidemic.

The program includes a 40-minute documentary followed by a 20-minute live phone bank (1-800-422-0009) offering viewers expert information about treatment. The documentary is produced by Maryland Public Television in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The program will be broadcast by numerous broadcasters (both TV and radio) in Maryland, as well as surrounding states.

Special Note : Phone line is manned 24/7. Phone number is 1-800-422-0009. Referrals for all states.

For additional information go to Breakingheroin.com.

