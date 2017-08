Bold and Beautiful (PHOTO: CBS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Heads-up soap opera fans!

On Monday, August 21, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL will air one-time-only at 12:30 p.m. CBS News coverage of the solar eclipse will then follow from 1-3 p.m. THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and THE TALK are preempted. No storylines will be missed.

