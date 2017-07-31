Back to school reading: How to get your kid to turn the page

Girl reading a book with her teacher at home (Photo: DragonImages, Custom)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One of the hardest parts of back to school season is getting back into the groove of doing homework. If your kiddo is struggling to get their reading done, try these tips:

Be a reading buddy

Reading together makes it feels like a whole lot less of an assignment. It's also a great way to build mutual support and trust.

Have a designated reading spot

Having a go-to spot to do your reading starts up a routine. Building routines builds a sense of stability, pattern and conformability learning new tasks. Make sure your reading spot is quiet, cozy, and distraction-free!

Surround yourself with books

A child who is surrounded by books is surely more likely to pick one up. Also, children who are introduced to literature and reading early often outperform their peers, and are more likely to incorporate readings in other areas of their life.

Set a routine

Setting a routine is great advice for a healthy academic year in general. Schedules lead to better sleep schedules, and more concentration in the classroom and on homework.

