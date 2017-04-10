WUSA9 meets the service puppies litter

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 reporter Andrea McCarren has met her future service dog-in-training, but so far she doesn’t know which one that is.

Andrea flew to California Monday to meet in person workers—and the puppies—at Canine Companions for Independence. Their latest litter, the “N” litter, has five boys and two girls. The puppies are about two-and-a-half weeks old.

While Andrea has volunteered to raise one of the puppies, we don’t know yet which one it will be.

“We like to see the puppies grow up a little bit and get their personalities forming,” one of the officials at organization said.

We do know the puppy Andrea will raise will be a boy. You can help us name the little guy by voting in our online poll here.

Canine Companions is the oldest service dog organization—established in 1975—and has placed nearly 5,300 teams since it was founded.

Like she did with Bunce, Andrea plans to raise the service dog for someone else in need.

