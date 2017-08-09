WUSA
Close

Tracking the PAWS Act: Summer of PAWS

Elizabeth Brown-Kaiser, WUSA 12:04 PM. EDT August 09, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - This timeline walks you through WUSA9's coverage of the PAWS Act throughout the summer months.

Looking on mobile? Click here.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories