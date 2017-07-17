Md. man charged with abusing his dog, threatening police

Photo: file

SEVERN, MD. (AP) - Police in Maryland say a man whose dog was euthanized after officers found the man dragging the animal on a leash was arrested again two days later for allegedly threatening officers.

Authorities said in a news release that witnesses called police on July 12 about a dog in distress a parking lot. Officers say they found 37-year-old James Huckaby dragging his bulldog, named Diesel, on a leash.

Animal control agents took Diesel to a veterinarian.

Anne Arundel County officials say the dog was dehydrated and unable to stand. Diesel was euthanized; Huckaby was charged with animal cruelty.

Police say on July 14, Huckaby went to an animal control facility and made threats against police. Huckaby was charged with threat of violence.

Court records do not list a lawyer for Huckaby.

