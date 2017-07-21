DC students get face-to-face time with Bao Bao in China

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Breaking News: Our fluffy panda friend Bao Bao got some visitors from DC in China.

No, it wasn't the zookeepers. Instead it was a group of DC Public School students on a study abroad trip.

The teens had a chance to visit and feed Bao Bao in center Sichuan province where the beloved panda lives.

Photos from the visit show them feeding the panda, cutting up food and taking pictures of Bao Bao.

Bao Bao relocated to China in early 2017 due to an agreement made between The National Zoo and China Wildlife Conservation Association.

We're so happy she's happy!

