DC students get face-to-face time with Bao Bao in China

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Breaking News: Our fluffy panda friend Bao Bao got some visitors from DC in China.
No, it wasn't the zookeepers. Instead it was a group of DC Public School students on a study abroad trip.
The teens had a chance to visit and feed Bao Bao in center Sichuan province where the beloved panda lives.
day 1 @Panda Center Sichuan province #BreakBamboo #Clean #Feed #PandaCakes we know u❤️🐼 @eunyangnbc @DCGlobalEd pic.twitter.com/HzU8kaT3Vb— Sarah Elwell (@McKinleyTechLib) July 17, 2017
Photos from the visit show them feeding the panda, cutting up food and taking pictures of Bao Bao.
Feeding #BaoBao today was one of the trip highlights #greetings from #DC---we miss & ❤️you! @DCGlobalEd pic.twitter.com/jbof0heczv— Sarah Elwell (@McKinleyTechLib) July 19, 2017
Bao Bao relocated to China in early 2017 due to an agreement made between The National Zoo and China Wildlife Conservation Association.
We're so happy she's happy!
