Attention dog lovers!

There's an app your dog has been waiting for and it's finally here's; it's called BarkHappy.

It's sort of like Tinder for your dog, but with more features.

You create a profile for your dog and descriptions of the things they like. You'll be able to add other dogs to your pack and send "wags."

The app lets you discover friendly dog places in your area and events. Plus you can host your own play dates. You'll also receive lost and found alerts, exclusive offers and more.

BarkHappy is available nationwide and the best part? It's FREE.

