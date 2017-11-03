Close Animal Exploration With Jarod Miller 12/16 episode will air 11/4/17 WUSA 9:41 AM. EDT November 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert:Due to CBS Sports programming, the 12/16/17 episode of Animal Exploration With Jarod Miller (E/I, ages 13-16) will air on Saturday, 11/4/17 from 1-1:30 p.m. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money Men risked their lives to save Maryland woman in Vegas shooting WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting Md. woman loses eye, in coma after Las Vegas massacre FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre Allegations of racism, favoritism at PGPD prompt DOJ investigation Woman on a mission to clean up community-one cart at a time Tuesday night weather webcast Father of local shooting victim talks about daughter's call from hospital More Stories Suspicious activity causes north fence at WH to… Nov. 3, 2017, 10:11 a.m. Officer gives bogus information after crash into Md.… Nov. 2, 2017, 1:21 p.m. Mild Friday with a few afternoon showers Feb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs