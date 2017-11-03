Animal Exploration With Jarod Miller 12/16 episode will air 11/4/17

Animal Exploration With Jarod Miller. (LOGO/PHOTO: Litton Entertainment)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert:

Due to CBS Sports programming, the 12/16/17 episode of Animal Exploration With Jarod Miller (E/I, ages 13-16) will air on Saturday, 11/4/17 from 1-1:30 p.m.

© 2017 WUSA-TV