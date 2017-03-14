9.2 channel numbers For Let's Make A Deal & Price Is Right on 3/14/17

Drew Carey with Price Is Right (Photo: CBS) (Photo: Monty Brinton, ÃÂ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert: Please note that on Tuesday, March 14, Let's Make a Deal and The Price is Right will air on WUSA9's 9.2 channel from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

9.2 Channel Numbers :

Over-the-air - 9.2 (Bounce TV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179

(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A

(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media- 380

(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146

(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A

(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163

(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A

(Easton, MD)

Please note that DirecTV, DISH and a few other systems do not carry 9.2.

© 2017 WUSA-TV