9.2 channel numbers for April 3 (12:30-5 p.m.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming alert due to Nationals baseball.

On Monday, April 3, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.1 from 12:30-5 p.m.:

12:30-1 p.m. Nats Xtra

1-4 p.m. MASN On WUSA9: Miami Marlins @ Washington Nationals

4-5 p.m. Make Excuses Monday Special

On Monday, April 3, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.2 from 12:30-5 p.m.:

12:30-1:30 p.m. The Young and The Restless

1:30-2 p.m. The Bold and The Beautiful

2-3pm The Talk

3-3:30 p.m. Insider

3:30-4 p.m. Inside Edition

4-5 p.m. Dr. Phil

In the event of baseball overrun, the following could also air on 9.2.:

6:30-7 p.m. CBS Evening News

7-7:30 p.m. Off Script With Bruce Johnson

7:30-8 p.m. Entertainment Tonight

9.2 Channel Numbers :

Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179

(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A

(Cumberland MD& Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media - 380

(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146

(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A

(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163

(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A

(Easton, MD)

DISH - N/A

DirecTV - N/A

