9.2 channel numbers for April 3 (12:30-5 p.m.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming alert due to Nationals baseball.
On Monday, April 3, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.1 from 12:30-5 p.m.:
12:30-1 p.m. Nats Xtra
1-4 p.m. MASN On WUSA9: Miami Marlins @ Washington Nationals
4-5 p.m. Make Excuses Monday Special
On Monday, April 3, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.2 from 12:30-5 p.m.:
12:30-1:30 p.m. The Young and The Restless
1:30-2 p.m. The Bold and The Beautiful
2-3pm The Talk
3-3:30 p.m. Insider
3:30-4 p.m. Inside Edition
4-5 p.m. Dr. Phil
In the event of baseball overrun, the following could also air on 9.2.:
6:30-7 p.m. CBS Evening News
7-7:30 p.m. Off Script With Bruce Johnson
7:30-8 p.m. Entertainment Tonight
9.2 Channel Numbers:
Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)
Comcast - 207
Cox - 807
FIOS - 459
RCN - 100
Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)
Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD& Moorefield, WV)
Open Band Multi-Media - 380
(Landsdowne, VA)
Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)
MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)
Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)
Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)
DISH - N/A
DirecTV - N/A
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs