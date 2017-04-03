WUSA
Close

9.2 channel numbers for April 3 (12:30-5 p.m.)

WUSA 12:37 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming alert due to Nationals baseball.
 
On Monday, April 3, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.1 from 12:30-5 p.m.:
12:30-1 p.m.  Nats Xtra
1-4 p.m.  MASN On WUSA9:  Miami Marlins @ Washington Nationals
4-5 p.m.  Make Excuses Monday Special
 
On Monday, April 3, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.2 from 12:30-5 p.m.:
12:30-1:30 p.m.  The Young and The Restless
1:30-2 p.m.  The Bold and The Beautiful
2-3pm  The Talk
3-3:30 p.m.  Insider
3:30-4 p.m.  Inside Edition
4-5 p.m.  Dr. Phil
 
In the event of baseball overrun, the following could also air on 9.2.:
6:30-7 p.m.  CBS Evening News
7-7:30 p.m.  Off Script With Bruce Johnson
7:30-8 p.m. Entertainment Tonight
 
9.2 Channel Numbers:
 
Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)
 
Comcast - 207
 
Cox - 807
 
FIOS - 459
 
RCN - 100
 
Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)
 
Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD& Moorefield, WV)
 
Open Band Multi-Media - 380
(Landsdowne, VA)
 
Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)
 
MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)
 
Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)
 
Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)
 
DISH - N/A
 
DirecTV - N/A

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories