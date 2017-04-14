WUSA
4/9 episode of ELEMENTARY to air on 4/16

WUSA 2:11 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert:  Please note that the April 9 episode of ELEMENTARY will air on Sunday, April 16 from 10-11 p.m.   ELEMENTARY was preempted last Sunday due to Masters golf overrun.

“High Heat” – Holmes and Watson investigate the murder of a man Sherlock considered one of New York’s worst private investigators. Also, as Holmes stews over being beaten by Shinwell, he decides to take out his aggression by dismantling a local organization of private investigators.

 

 

