4/9 episode of ELEMENTARY to air on 4/16

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert: Please note that the April 9 episode of ELEMENTARY will air on Sunday, April 16 from 10-11 p.m. ELEMENTARY was preempted last Sunday due to Masters golf overrun.
“High Heat” – Holmes and Watson investigate the murder of a man Sherlock considered one of New York’s worst private investigators. Also, as Holmes stews over being beaten by Shinwell, he decides to take out his aggression by dismantling a local organization of private investigators.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs