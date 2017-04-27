4/22 episodes of Jewels of The Natural World, Animal Tails & Everyday Health will air on 4/30/17

Bounce (Logo: Bounce/WUSA9)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert : Due to technical issues on WUSA 9’s 9.2 channel on 4/22/17, the 4/22/17 episodes of Jewels of The Natural World (E/I, ages 13-16), Animal Tails (E/I, ages 13-16) and Everyday Health (E/I, ages 13-16) will air on Sunday, 4/30/17 from 8-10am. Tune to 9.2 over the air or see 9.2 channel numbers below to find the correct channel on your cable system

Sunday, 4/30/17 on 9.2, 8-10 a.m.

8-8:30 a.m. Jewels of The Natural World

8:30-9 a.m. Animal Tails

9-9:30 a.m. Everyday Health

9:30-10 a.m. Everyday Health

9.2 Channel Numbers

Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179

(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A

(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media - 380

(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146

(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A

(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163

(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A

(Easton, MD)

DISH - N/A

DirecTV - N/A

