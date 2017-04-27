4/22 episodes of Jewels of The Natural World, Animal Tails & Everyday Health will air on 4/30/17

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert: Due to technical issues on WUSA 9’s 9.2 channel on 4/22/17, the 4/22/17 episodes of Jewels of The Natural World (E/I, ages 13-16), Animal Tails (E/I, ages 13-16) and Everyday Health (E/I, ages 13-16) will air on Sunday, 4/30/17 from 8-10am. Tune to 9.2 over the air or see 9.2 channel numbers below to find the correct channel on your cable system
Sunday, 4/30/17 on 9.2, 8-10 a.m.
8-8:30 a.m. Jewels of The Natural World
8:30-9 a.m. Animal Tails
9-9:30 a.m. Everyday Health
9:30-10 a.m. Everyday Health
9.2 Channel Numbers
Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)
Comcast - 207
Cox - 807
FIOS - 459
RCN - 100
Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)
Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)
Open Band Multi-Media - 380
(Landsdowne, VA)
Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)
MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)
Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)
Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)
DISH - N/A
DirecTV - N/A
