4/22 episodes of Jewels of The Natural World, Animal Tails & Everyday Health will air on 4/30/17

WUSA 7:37 PM. EDT April 27, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert:  Due to technical issues on WUSA 9’s 9.2 channel on 4/22/17, the 4/22/17 episodes of Jewels of The Natural World (E/I, ages 13-16), Animal Tails (E/I, ages 13-16) and Everyday Health (E/I, ages 13-16) will air on Sunday, 4/30/17 from 8-10am.  Tune to 9.2 over the air or see 9.2 channel numbers below to find the correct channel on your cable system

Sunday, 4/30/17 on 9.2, 8-10 a.m.

8-8:30 a.m.  Jewels of The Natural World
8:30-9 a.m.  Animal Tails
9-9:30 a.m.  Everyday Health
9:30-10 a.m. Everyday Health

9.2 Channel Numbers

Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media - 380
(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)

DISH - N/A

DirecTV - N/A

 

