WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DR. PHIL is moving time periods on two dates only!

Tune in March 16 and March 17 from 10-11 a.m.

Same topics you love but earlier in the day!

Please note this scheduling change is due to daytime coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on Thursday and Friday from 12-5 p.m.

SHOWS:

Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m .

Show #15042RR (TV 14 (L))

“ Young, Smart and Out of Control: ‘Our 17-Year-Old Son is Facing 2 DUIs and Prison!’”

Jackie and Darin say their 17-year-old son, Bo, is out of control. He’s currently facing two felony DUI charges - one for allegedly running someone over and another for allegedly wrecking his car after blacking out because of huffing air duster. Is there a reason for Bo’s behavior? And, with his 18th birthday and court coming up, can Dr. Phil get through to him in time? Plus, Jackie, Darin and Bo come face to face with another guest, Janelle - who knows all too well what it’s like to live with loss after one reckless and selfish act. (Original airdate: 11/30/16)

Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

Show #15037RR (TV 14 (L))

“Sleeping with the Enemy”

Sheri says her husband, Eric, “rants” and “fusses” when he doesn’t get his way. Eric says if his family would obey his rules, he wouldn’t have to yell “a little bit” to keep them in line. Hear the audio recordings of Eric’s “fussing.” Do they explain why he’s been arrested over 40 times - 15 for alleged domestic violence and once for alleged aggravated child abuse that left Sheri’s daughter with a fractured skull and all three daughters in foster care? Find out what Dr. Phil uncovers. (Original airdate: 10/21/16)

Note: Schedule is subject to change.

© 2017 WUSA-TV