Dr. Phil (Logo: CTD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DR. PHIL is moving time periods on March 17!

Tune in Friday from 10-11 a.m.

Same topic you love but earlier in the day!

Please note this scheduling change is due to daytime coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament from 12-5 p.m.

Content :

Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

Show #15037RR (TV 14 (L))

“Sleeping with the Enemy”

Sheri says her husband, Eric, “rants” and “fusses” when he doesn’t get his way. Eric says if his family would obey his rules, he wouldn’t have to yell “a little bit” to keep them in line. Hear the audio recordings of Eric’s “fussing.” Do they explain why he’s been arrested over 40 times - 15 for alleged domestic violence and once for alleged aggravated child abuse that left Sheri’s daughter with a fractured skull and all three daughters in foster care? Find out what Dr. Phil uncovers. (Original airdate: 10/21/16)

© 2017 WUSA-TV