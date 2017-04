Fuego volcano erupts, Guatemala (Photo: loca4motion, © Lucy Brown. loca4motion.com)

It's normally not a site we can get close too, especially when it's active.

But a team of volcanologists from the Universities of Cambridge and Bristol got close to an active volcano in Guatemala with the help of a drone.

This drone got a close up of Volcán de Fuego and Volcán de Pacaya

On Mobile? Click this link to see the YouTube video.

© 2017 WUSA-TV