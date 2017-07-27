Want to work for the Royal Family? Now's your chance

(Photo by Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: WPA Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

Want to work with Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry?

Well, now is your chance because they're hiring! The beloved trio took to LinkedIn to find the perfect applicant.

The Royal Family is looking for a new Senior Communications Officer to support their busy schedules along with the Royal Foundation.

According to the LinkedIn job posting, the mid-senior level role will be key in the development and implementation of the communications strategy for The Royal Foundation. They will also oversee the daily news flow from the Royal Family to the media in order to ensure stories are reported accurately, positively and received by audiences on all sources of news outlets.

Sounds like the perfect job? Here's what they're looking for in a candidate:

"Applicants must have extensive experience within a marketing, media or PR office, with a relevant degree (or equivalent qualification) and, ideally, have experience of working within the charity sector. The ability to make decisions, using integrity and judgement whilst exercising cautiois also an essential requisite for the job, as is the ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times."

