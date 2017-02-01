VIDEO: This Target employee is still jujuing on that beat

Chase Carlson, 24, dances along to "Juju On That Beat" in Nov. 2016 while working at Super Target in Urbandale. The video he recorded of himself dancing has gone viral(Photo: Screenshot/Facebook)

Try to keep your composure when you watch his video, but realize you're going to have to stick to those 3x10 rep cycles at the gym.

World: Meet Chase Carlson.

The 24-year-old is a 2015 graduate of Grand View University and currently works as an executive team leader in the assets protection department at the Super Target in Urbandale.

What's so special about Carlson? Not the fact that the Oskaloosa native has been with Target for two years and oversees a team of about 230 people. But because he's gone viral — again.

And his dance moves live up to Target's slogan: "Expect more. Pay less." Free, in fact. And many have enjoyed the show.

Carlson on Nov. 8 posted a video on his personal Facebook page of himself dancing along to "Juju On That Beat" — a hip-hop song created by Detroit teens Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall that includes a dance routine popular among younger generations. His video, as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, has over 3 million views, 22,000 shares and 6,000 comments.

Carlson said it generated a bit of attention the first couple of weeks after going online, but all it took was one share recently on Facebook for it to go viral again.

"It was just about two weeks ago that somebody shared it and it spread like wildfire," he said. "It's an eye-opening experience as far as what goes out on the internet.

"Even though it's a fun thing, it makes me a bit more conscientious about social media period."

Needless to say, it's been overwhelming for the former student body president, where his phone at times has gone non-stop with social media notifications. Carlson even said a producer from longtime CBS show "Survivor" reached out about being on the program. He declined.

"I woke up last weekend and had 1,042 friend requests," Carlson said. "It just so happened that the video just kind of blew up and I had to change the settings on my Facebook."

Let's be honest: Carlson doesn't look like your stereotypical Target employee — if that's even a thing. He's an avid weightlifter and played for Grand View's male volleyball team while in school.

Commenters have definitely taken notice of Carlson's appearance. Many have said they've been shopping at the wrong Target, that he's "absolutely stunning" and that he's the "hottest Target employee ever."

But a lot of people have complimented his dance moves, too.

"That's just my kind of leadership style," he said. "I love to make people smile and love to come to work. That's my way that I engage with the team. I try to make this place as fun as possible to work at."

Stay tuned for a future video.

"Hopefully we can make another one that's better," he said. "Keep the people laughing and keep the culture high here in Urbandale."

